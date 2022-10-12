Young Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif, born Mohammed Ismail Sheriff, has received his first-ever MTV Awards nomination.

Black Sherif has been nominated for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (MTV EMA 2022). He is competing in the Best African Act category.

The rapper is going head-to-head with Burna Boy and two other Nigerians Ayra Starr and Tems as well as Musa Keys of South Africa and Tanzania's Zuchu.

The nominations were announced on MTV Europe's official website on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Voting has been opened for fans to select their winners.

An official statement on the website indicates the MTV EMA 2022 will take place on November 13, 2022, in the German city of Düsseldorf, at the multi-functional indoor arena PSD Bank Dome. It is expected to be broadcast live on MTV in more than 170 countries.

