Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is set to travel to Keta in the Volta Region to celebrate the 2022 Hogbetsotso Za with the people of the Anlo state

The Asantehene who is attending the festival at the invitation of the Awoamefia of Anlo Togbi Sri III is going with a large entourage

A list that has popped up online shows the King of Asante will be accompanied by over 200 servants and other chiefs from the kingdom

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to visit the town of Keta in the Volta Region at the invitation of the Awoamefia (Paramount Chief) of Anlo, Togbi Sri III.

Otumfuo has been invited to attend the 2022 Hogbetsotso Za of the Anlo people which is expected to be climaxed with a grand durbar on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

The Asantehene who rarely travels outside of the Asante capital of Kumasi for such durbars has decided to grace the festival in a grand style.

Otumfuo is going to Keta for Hogbetsotso Za with a large contingent Photo source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Otumfuo is storming Keta with over 200 people for Hogbetsotso Za

Ahead of his visit, a list of Otumfuo's entourage has popped up and it is showing he is travelling with a large retinue.

The list which was posted on Facebook by Akwasi A Amankwa Afrifa suggests Otumfuo will be accompanied to Anloga by 211 servants. The list includes hornblowers, cooks, and sword bearers, among others.

Considering that Otumfuo will be accompanied by other chiefs of his kingdom, his entourage is expected to be even bigger than the 211 people on the list.

See the list below:

Otumfuo's large entourage to Keta stirs reactions

Oheneba Kwabena Gyapong said:

"The same way King Charles will be travelling around with all his aids. Culture is culture. We accept ours wholeheartedly. Y3 som awu. Piaw."

Nutifafa Kodzo Zanu said:

"No problem he is welcome to Anlo land."

Dumevi Jeorge Wilson Kingson sad:

"They should come with their own food o, we don't have food to fed all these mouths, things are hard."

Moses Delali Kunyabor said:

"This is beautiful ❤️. That's the way to go. We are all one people."

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Arrives In Kumasi From Trip Abroad, Big Crowd Throngs Airport

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Asantehene only recently returned to Ghana after going on a long trip abroad.

Just as always, Otumfuo was given a spectacular welcome by his chiefs and subjects as he arrived at the Kumasi Airport.

After exchanging pleasantries with those around, Otumfuo rode away to Manhyia Palace in a convoy of luxury vehicles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh