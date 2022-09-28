The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has just returned to Ghana after going on a long trip abroad

Otumfuo was given a spectacular welcome by his chiefs and subjects as he arrived at the Kumasi Airport

After exchanging pleasantires with those around Otumfuo rode away to Manhyia Palace in a convoy of luxury vehicles

The Asantehene arrived to a rousing welcome as a massive crowd thronged the Kumasi Airport to receive him. The welcome party included chiefs from the Kumasi Traditional Council and the Asanteman Council.

Others included the Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah and other prominent politicians within Otumfuo's boundaries.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II arrived in Kumasi to a rousing welcome after a long trip abroad Photo source: Manhyia Palace Events

Source: Instagram

A video on Facebook shows the moment when the flight Otumfuo was on was about to touch down at the Kumasi Airport. After touching down Otumfuo, who was donning a suit, descended from the plane while holding a walking stick.

He walked on the red carpet for a distance before exchanging greetings with some of the chiefs who had lined up waiting for him. The King went ahead to interact with the adowa dance troupe and even gave off a few steps.

He also exchanged greetings with the ordinary people, many of who held flags of Asanteman and chanted slogans of the kingdom and appellations to Otumfuo.

After many exchanges, Otumfuo rode in a convoy of expensive vehicles including his customised Rolls Royce.

Otumfuo fails to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral

The return of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II comes barely a week after he failed to attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth, the longest-serving British monarch.

Otumfuo was invited to the Queen's funeral on Monday, September 19, and the official invitation letter caused a frenzy on social media.

But he could not attend because it clashed with his already tight schedule which included the trip abroad he just returned from.

Source: YEN.com.gh