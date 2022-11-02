Popular Ghanaian actress Kisa Gbekle has revealed that fellow actress Nana Ama McBrown undergoing liposuction to solve her loose skin is false

She explained that liposuction is done to remove fat, and a tummy tuck is used to remove loose skin and not vice versa

The video has sparked reactions from Netizens, as some claim that Nana Ama McBrown probably lied about her new physique

Ghanaian actress, Kisa Gbekle, has disclosed that fellow actress Mrs Nana Ama McBrown Mensah did not have liposuction to get rid of her saggy tummy but rather a tummy tuck.

Kisa Gbekle and Nana Ama McBrown. Photo Source: @kisagbekle @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with Naa Ashorkor on the Just Us show on Asaase99.5, she hinted that solving loose skin with liposuction is never possible.

She explained that liposuction is a cosmetic procedure which removes fat from under the skin, while a tummy tuck is used to tighten the skin.

There was something I was seeing on the internet. I'm not going to speak against a senior person of mine. She was like... she did liposuction to solve her excess skin. It's never possible.

She further stated that,

If you are listening to me and you have excess skin, liposuction can never solve your excess skin.

Kisa Gbekle also stated that before undergoing her cosmetic procedure, which was the BBL, she read about it to gain more knowledge and understanding of the procedure.

She stated that it took her about two months to garner all the facts she needed; about the doctor, reviews, and the possible risks involved.

Citing an example, she noted that one of her close friends who had not given birth before underwent a tummy tuck surgery to remove the flappy skin around her tummy in order to look better.

Some reactions compiled by YEN.com.gh

milaava78 remarked:

So Nana Ama McBrown lied to the whole country????

abdullai670 commented:

And is it compulsory to put your life in that danger ⚠️??

abena_bella_ commented:

You could still die with the best of doctors if you encounter complications beyond their control

deydey_milda said:

Hmmm

Nana Ama McBrown Admits To Having Done Plastic Surgery To Enhance Body

Ghanaian actress and media personality, Nana Ama Mcbrown Mensah, previously admitted to having gone under the knife.

This comes at the back of reports during her time away as the host of an Entertainment show, United Showbiz on UTV early this year. There were claims that the Empress travelled outside the country for a plastic surgery procedure. Others also claimed she was pregnant since she looked bloated.

Speaking at a seminar organised by Glitz Africa in Kumasi, Mrs McBrown Mensah confirmed that she did have a liposuction procedure done, and she is not ashamed to admit that she did.

Source: YEN.com.gh