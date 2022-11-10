Lil Win, in a hilarious video, spotted a coconut seller and decided to purchase some

The price of the coconut put Lil Win off a bit after the vendor told him the fruit cost GH₵4

The video got folks laughing on social media as they reacted to Lil Win's funny antics in the video and dropped hilarious comments

Veteran Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, has shown his hilarious side once again as he got folks laughing on social media.

Source: Instagram

The actor shared a video of himself buying some coconuts. In the hilarious footage, Lil Win purchased a coconut and asked the seller to hold it while he sipped the juice from the fruit with a straw.

Lil Win drank the coconut halfway before asking the price and was taken aback when the fruit vendor said the coconut he had sipped was GH₵4.

The actor had a hilarious expression of shock on his face and asked if the price of the coconut was influenced by the fact that he made the coconut seller hold the fruit while he sipped it.

Lil Win kept screaming the country is hard in Twi as he laughed and lamented at the price of the coconut.

Lil Win Gets Peeps Laughing

whatstrendingup was pleased:

Always giving us joy

fancy_best_0 also wrote:

Ghana Is Sweet oo o

egyirsophia401 was confused by how Lil Win pronounced his words:

Eeeei please what are you trying to sayGhana is sweet or what?

one.money__49 also said:

one.money__49 ood

Lil Win Reveals What Inspired Him To Build A School; Says He Wants To Leave a Good Legacy

In other news, Lil Win was on Showbiz 360 with Giovani and spoke about his school project and the inspiration behind it.

Lil Win made a touching revelation about how he struggled in school as a student and why he wants to leave a legacy behind.

The actor stated the cost of running his school, which got many peeps applauding his efforts.

Lil Win revealed to Giovani that he stopped schooling when he got to class six because he was not good at reading and writing and had to repeat classes severally.

Source: YEN.com.gh