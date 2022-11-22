A video of Black Sherif's outfit for his London show has stirred interesting reactions on social media

The music star was dressed in an oversized coat and huge platform boots, which some folks were not a fan of

Many peeps complained about Black Sherif's fashion style and wondered why he loved wearing oversized clothes

Ghanaian music star Black Sherif had his maiden concert abroad at KOKO in London.

The superstar had a successful show and thrilled the large crowd with good music.

Black Sherif wears oversized Outfit

Black Sherif looked super fly for the show, wearing a beautiful long oversized wool overcoat. He wore a white long-sleeve shirt under the coat and huge wool trousers.

He completed the dapper look with a pair of platform boots and numerous rings. An up-close video of Black Sherif's outfit popped up on social media, and it looked like people were not too moved by the rapper's fashion sense.

Many complained and wondered why he loved wearing oversized clothes. Black Sherif is known to have a unique fashion sense that has not come under question from Ghanaians, but this time, peeps had a lot to say about how he dresses.

Black Sherif's Outfit Causes Massive stir

user4534905582966 said:

the person that sold this outfit to Blacko will never see heaven

user7684619925219 wondered:

I don't understand why he wears big dresses

user Patwinaikens also reacted:

u too..where from these nkapo

Majesty Abeka Freshman was also confused:

this guy too why?

Elizabeth Asamoah also reacted:

This boy will kill person oo

