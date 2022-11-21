Kennedy Osei and his adorable wife Tracy A. Osei are such couple goals, it even manifests in how they are all over each other in public spaces

They were both spotted at the just-ended Rythms On Da Runway, and they were rocking similar outfits but in different colours

Many people have gushed over their sense of style and how in love they are with each other

General Manager of Despite Media and lawyer Kennedy Osei ESQ and his lovely wife and fashion designer Tracy A. Osei, were both spotted at the just-ended Rythms On Da Runway.

Kennedy Osei And Wife Tracy A. Osei. Photo Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

They twinned in similar outfits; however, Tracy's shirt has a bit of a twist to make it more stylish and feminine.

Mr Osei wore a sea blue long sleeves shirt which he paired with trousers of the same colour. He rocked dark sunglasses to spice up his entire look.

The night saw many industry players present to witness fashion designs from various designers from Ghana.

Video of Kennedy Osei and Tracy serving couple goals at fashion show gets reactions

priscillasagoe remarked:

Love is beautiful when you are with the right person ❤️

kojopicass0 said:

Bro be in his own world ❤️.. has no problem with no one or whatsoever ❤️

ryan_sackey remarked:

They really look good together. May God protects their union till eternity

rita_apaloo commented:

Sika mp3 dede ampa

lady_diamonds_o.afriyie said:

The love bits are almost like Meghan and Prince Harry....awesome.❤️

angieposh5 commented:

He’s like don’t leave my side. Holding hands and the love Aw

Source: YEN.com.gh