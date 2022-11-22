A funny little girl called Adobea met popular actress Ama Tundra and could not get over her curves and wished to be like her

Ama Tundra laughed at the comments the little girl made and told her to slow down since she was still young

The video sparked reactions as peeps were amazed by how eloquent the little girl was

Ghanaian actress Ama Tundra, who features in most of Ras Nene's skits, met funny viral sensation Adobea.

The little girl became famous after videos of her speaking eloquently like an adult wowed peeps.

Folks have encouraged her to get into acting because of her mature words and antics. Adobea visited Aama Tundra and her crew whiles they were making a skit and the pair bonded in a funny way.

Adobea stared at Ama Tundra, admired her looks and curves, and said she wished she had the same. Adobea's comments got Ama Tundra laughing as she listened in amazement to the little girl's remarks.

Ama Tundra assured Adobea that she was still young and that when she got older, she would look as good as her. The video sparked reactions as peeps were amazed by the little girl's eloquence.

Adobea Sparks Reactions

Mavis Asare4160Mavis Efya also said:

Did I really hear time 10. Adobea to the world

Abena also wrote:

This girl is good she jxt need a little training nd advice I like her

Stay With NICEMOVES found her comments funny:

yie na anba nso mey3 den

botchway31 was excited by Adobea's comments:

Who else run to the comment section time 10

