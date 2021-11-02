Popular Kumawood actor, Ras Nene, also known as Dr. Likee is currently the toast of movie lovers in the country at the moment.

Dr. Likee has been cracking the ribs of many all because of his comedy skits.

In those viral skits, he is seen trying to outsmart his colleague friends and ladies for his personal gains.

Dr. Likee has really made a name for himself but he is not the only person enjoying this fame.

In his comedy skits, Dr. Likee has unearthed some talents that he has been acting with.

Now YEN.com.gh's focus is going to be on the beautiful Kumasi girls he has introduced into the acting game.

YEN.com.gh has picked five of the beautiful Kumasi girls Dr. Likee has been starring in his comedy skits.

1. Ama Tundra:

Ama has never disappointed since she got the opportunity to act with Dr. Likee.

The young actress is arguably one of the beautiful screen goddesses in the country at the moment.

She is heavily endowed and her looks have caught a lot of attention.

2. AJ Pretty:

Her name sums up her description. She is just not called AJ Pretty but she is really beautiful.

AJ in most of Dr. Likee's skits she is the one the former tries to win over with her big talks.

Her real name is Lilian Gyan - she has a traditional name called Adjoa which her friends have abbreviated it to AJ.

3. Awurama:

Though she has her real name she is widely called Awurama as she has been using the said name in the comedy skits.

She has been the darling girl as her fans have been praising her for exhibiting her skills.

4. Serwaa Telemo:

Another beautiful girl Dr. Likee has introduced into the acting game is Serwaa Telemo.

The name might sound funny but she is leaving no stone unturned by grabbing the opportunity with firm hands.

There is no question about her natural beauty.

5. Fakye:

Fakye is really enjoying her stardom all thanks to Dr. Likee. She has been performing her roles very well in the comedy skits.

She is a fan favourite and she doesn't joke when she is on set.

