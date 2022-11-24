Ghanaians have been enraged following the Black Stars' defeat in their 2022 World Cup opener against Portugal.

The Portuguese side, captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, pipped the Black Stars 3-2 in a five-goal thriller, Sportsbrief reported.

In a game that saw the Black Stars under intense pressure from Portugal, the Ghanaians held their own to end the first half 0-0.

Ghanaians are protesting against Ismail Elfath, the referee for Black Stars' match against Portugal Photo source: @saddickadams

Cristiano Ronaldo scored in the 65th minute after winning a penalty against Mohammed Salisu, with Ghana equalizing through Dede Ayew eight minutes later.

Joao Felix restored Portugal's lead in the 78th minute after Baba Rahman misread his steps while defending a quick counter. Substitute Rafael Leao in the 80th minute to make it 3-1.

But Osman Bukari ensured it was a nervy end as he reduced the deficit to 3-2 in the 89th minute.

Controversy about Ronaldo's penalty and Portugal's goals against Ghana

The three goals conceded by the Black Stars have irked football fans, especially Ghanaians, who think the centre referee Ismail Elfath cheated Ghana.

For Ronaldo's penalty, many feel Mohammed Salisu got the ball and did not foul the Portugal captain to warrant a penalty.

Joao Felix and Rafael Leao's goals have been deemed offside by these fans who have called for referee to be sanctioned.

Ghanaians petition FIFA against Ghana- Portugal match referee

Already, the disgruntled Ghanaian fans have started a petition asking FIFA to sack referee Elfath, who is an official in the US' MLS, from the World Cup.

For many of the complainants, all three goals scored by Portugal were major decision points that should have been checked by VAR. But he refused to check and thus had an agenda to cheat Ghana.

