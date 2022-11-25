A Portugal fan has said that he does not believe that Ronaldo should have been awarded a penalty against Ghana because he dived

He added that Ghana played very well and should have won the game

Netizens who saw the video have commended him for being very frank in his assessment of the game

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A Portuguese fan has opined that Cristiano Ronaldo dived in the build-up to Portugal’s first goal in their game against the Black Stars of Ghana

In a post-match interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Tiktok handle of @adutinky, the young Portuguese fan who had a Portugal flag wrapped around his neck remarked that Ronaldo was very smart in that instance because the tackle on him was a fair one.

Photo of Portugal fan Photo credit @adutinky/TikTok @Marvin Ibo Guengoer/GettyImages

Source: UGC

He added that the Portuguese captain should have stood his ground but rather opted to go down.

He said the Black Stars played well and should have won against the 2016 European champions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I am a Ronaldo fan but he dived,” the young fan said with a grim look on his face.

Social media users who saw the video have commended the Portugal fan for his honesty and fairness

YesAm TooSweet

This is a real football fan

egarden

that penalty wasn't necessary. they just want to keep his name

Alf ☆

I love that statement “Ghana deserved to win

alhassannaima

Anyone who no much about football should no it wasn’t a penalty

philippecoutinho696

Ghanaians should listen and stop criticizing players for the defeat

Ghanaian Preacher's Prediction about Blacks Stars' Win Against Portugal Fails; Boldly Defends Himself in Video

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian preacher, Prophet George Asante, failed to correctly predict the match between the Black Stars and Portugal in the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Before the Black Stars' first game at 974 Stadium in Doha on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the preacher had projected a win for the home team.

In a subsequent video, Prophet Asante explained that it was not a prophecy but a prediction. ''I never said thou sayeth the Lord.''

The preacher said he predicted like any other Ghanaian with love for the Black Stars and got it wrong like others whose predictions failed.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh