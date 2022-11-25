Europeans have reacted to Osman Bukari's hilarious Ronaldo celebration in Ghana's opening Group H match vs Portugal

The Ghanaian player had peeps laughing when he mimicked the popular celebration whiles Ghana was down to a goal

Many people found the celebration funny and audacious, considering Ghana was losing when he scored

Ghana's Group H opening match vs Portugal at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar yesterday was an action-packed game filled with drama and passion.

Source: UGC

A lot of peculiar incidents occurred during the game, but one of the biggest highlights of the match was Osman Bukari's hilarious goal celebration.

Ghana conceded a penalty which was converted by Christiano Ronaldo. Dede Ayew later equalised with a tap-in finish after he met a brilliant cross from Kudus Mohamed.

The Black Stars conceded again after Jao Felix put Portugal back in the lead. Rafael Leao followed up with a 3rd goal, leaving the Black Stars hopeless.

Osman Bukari scored the second goal for Ghana in the 89th minute and could not hold his joy even though Ghana was losing. He proceeded to do a hilarious rendition of Christiano Ronaldo's popular ''Suii'' goal celebration.

The incident sparked reactions from not only Ghanaians but Europeans, as they found the celebration audacious and hilarious.

Europeans React To Bukari's Celebration

Nala said:

Ronaldo was big mad

wxmbura also commented:

celebrating like that when losing is crazy

Kayssthename was also shocked:

dem man celebrating while losing I’m crying

CARS_and also commented

Bukari having the time of his life

~ also wrote:

when bukari scored I did the siuuu with him

a portugese man said:

Trust me half of our Portuguese parents were calling you guys racial slurs

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Prisoners Get TV Sets To Watch Mundial After Ataa Ayi’s Passionate Appeal

In other World Cup stories, prisoners in Ghana have been given some television sets to watch the ongoing World Cup matches.

This follows a plea by a notorious armed robber Ataa Ayi for the prisoners to be allowed to enjoy the euphoria surrounding the Mundial.

In response, the Crime Check Foundation has donated three 43-inch tv sets for the inmates to be able to monitor the matches.

