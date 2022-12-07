A pretty Ghanaian lady who has a serious crush on Black Stars star Mohammed Kudus has caused a massive stir on social media

The young woman made an edited video which made it seem like she was hanging out with Kudus

Many peeps were stunned by her editing skills and dropped funny comments, with some saying she had no chance of meeting Kudus

Mohammed Kudus has won the hearts of many Ghanaian women with his skilfully display at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which took place in Qatar.

Pretty Lady Crushing On Kudus Source: @kudu’s girlfriend on TikTok

Source: UGC

The young man dazzled many football fans with his dribbling and goal-scoring abilities. Aside from talent, Kudus is blessed with good looks, which made many female soccer fans fall even more in love with him.

Many ladies expressed their admiration for him in unique ways, which became a trend on social media. One lady has got peeps laughing with the way she expressed love for Kudus.

She went out of her way to make a photoshopped video of her hanging out with the Black Stars and Ajax Amsterdam superstar. In the video, she photoshopped her image into a chair beside Kudus and made it look like she was hanging out with her crush.

The video had many peeps laughing as they marvelled at the young lady's editing skills and the length she went for Kudus' attention.

Lady Crushing On Kudus Causes Stir

@famziylil said:

You are here thinking about Kudus u won’t even get his boot lace mpo

@user blessing commented:

Eeiiii I respect you

One lady also wrote:

You’re the best editor

@KAY advised the lady:

Charley you are wasting your time

@user4564818108821 also reacted:

Kudus don’t like frontal and all those types of wigs fa duku nu hooki no

@Baba:innocent also wrote:

Do and your boyfriend will see this and breakup with you

@Towakaltu Muftawu commented :

Editing my pro pro max especially de one he is on the pitch

@Florencia bae1 also reacted:

Hmmm you are funny he doesn’t even know you and you are doing this

@Emrys_Lamar reacted:

Exactly how they did to Junior Agogo and end up his career

SEE VIDEO HERE

Source: YEN.com.gh