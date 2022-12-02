A beautiful Ghanaian lady has taken to TikTok to rave about "hotcake" Black Stars player Mohammed Kudus

In the video, the excited lady was mesmerised by Kudus' handsome looks and did not know what to do with herself

The video sparked reactions on social media as folks dropped hilarious comments

Ghana Black Stars midfielder/winger, Mohammed Kudus, has become the talk of town following his scintillating display at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The midfielder has captured the hearts of many Ghanaian ladies, even those with no interest in football. Ladies making videos expressing their admiration for Kudus has become a trend on social media.

A lady on TikTok, Akhuahdizturb, also expressed her love for the Black Stars superstar. In the video, the pretty lady seemed head over heels in love with Kudus and did not know what to do with herself when she spoke.

The beautiful lady highlighted features of Kudus that made him attractive to her. She mentioned that Kudus was talented at football, handsome and fashionable. She questioned if he was indeed from Ghana.

The lady's antics while talking about Kudus were wild as she threw her hands around and looked like she could barely stand. The video sparked reactions as folks dropped funny replies to the footage.

Pretty Lady Crushing Over Kudus Causes Stir

Carl_J90 said:

guys from the look of things de3 make we gather go play football bii go viral cos kudus di as3m b3 ba

Adjoasexy commented:

Our husband in kudus we trust

user83092324023241 responded:

Kudus is northener .come to North you will find him

