A young kid has warmed hearts on social media after he praised his idol Mohammed Kudus by sharing childhood stories he has heard about him.

The aspiring football player said he adores Kudus and has a lot of trust in his abilities

Mohammed Kudus has become a fan favourite among Ghanaians in the ongoing World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A young Ghanaian kid resident at Nima has idolized his role model Mohammed Kudus in an interesting way that has got netizens buzzing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of Pulse Ghana, the young kid who identified himself as Yunus Mohammed and aspires to be a footballer said he takes inspiration from the fact that he plays on the same field that Kudus played on while growing up.

Ghanaian kid commends Kudus for his stellar performance at the World Cup Photo credit@Pulse Ghana/Twitter @Kyodo News/GettyImages

Source: Twitter

Quizzed as to what he admires about the Ajax playmaker, young Mohammed said Kudus stands out when it comes to flare, skills and set pieces.

Regarding the ongoing Qatar World Cup, the young kid has urged Kudus to give off his maximum best to ensure that Ghana wins the trophy.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“I want to tell Kudus that he should do his best and bring the World Cup to us” the young kid said with confidence.

Ghana Vs South Korea: Ghanaian Lady Proposes to Kudus

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus has been top of the trends after making Ghanaians proud in the 2022 World Cup. During Ghana's Group H game against South Korea, the football star scored two goals, contributing to Ghana's goals.

Following Ghana's win, many Ghanaians took to social media to express their admiration for the youngster. Joining the gang, Adwoa Dhopecy, expressed her love for the player in grand style.

The TikToker slid into the football star's Instagram direct messages and sent a voice note, proposing to be in a romantic relationship with him. She started her voice note by mentioning her name and nationality. From there, she said;

“I have fallen for you after the goals you scored today.”

She then asked for Kudus' current location for a possible link-up as she declared she is head over heels for him.

Kudus' Words Before The Ghana Vs South Korea Match Warms The Hearts Of Ghanaians, Juicy Details Drop

Also, a conversation between Black Stars midfielder, Kudus Mohammed, and Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon before South Korea and Ghana match has surfaced online, and this has stolen the hearts of many Ghanaians

In the brief conversation that Kwadwo Sheldon shared on his officially verified Twitter page, Kwadwo Sheldon hinted that the conversation happened prior to the much-anticipated game. In the conversation, Kwadwo Sheldon encouraged Kudus to put out his best performance at the game.

He said, “Go spoil there give me!!"

Kudus then responded to Sheldon's message by saying, “Watch Me”

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh