A pretty Ghanaian lady who claims to have a crush on Black Stars star Mohammed Kudus photoshopped herself sitting on Kudus's laps

The lady made a transition video with multiple photoshopped photos of herself chilling with Kudus

The funny video sparked reactions from Ghanaians as they marvelled at the lady's photoshop skills

Ghana Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus, has become a star attraction for many ladies at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The talented young man caught the attention of many folks with his skilful style of play and his outstanding performances at the tournament.

Many ladies who admire the young superstar have boldly expressed their love for the player on social media.

A beautiful and thick lady on TikTok expressed her admiration for Kudus, too, in her own interesting way. The pretty woman made a compilation video with multiple photoshopped photos of her chilling with Mohammed Kudus.

In one of the photos in the video, the thick lady rested in the lap of Kudus. The photoshopped video was so expertly done that one may think she was actually hanging out with Kudus. Many marvelled at the photoshop skills exhibited by her and dropped funny comments.

Kudus Admirer Causes Stir

@Sherifareal commented:

Ghana girls dey rush waaa..editing nkoaaa:sweat_smile:

@user blessing also wrote:

See this girl Dey carry kudus Dey go were he don’t know

@4pf 座架: reacted:

Eyy chale you guys dey do some paaa ooo

@user8803638314053 also commented:

He no watch u sef ooh sister wobr3

@@iamcilla9 wrote:

What are you doing on the field too eeei maame

@Ephyiah Harmless said:

God for a successful editing

@Fuseini A.wakil also reacted:

Nice editing keep it up my sister

@Tariq Lamptey’s main wife was impressed:

Fake it till u make it:joy::joy:til we catch them physically :joy:

