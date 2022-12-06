Ghana's number one online news website YEN.com.gh has launched the first edition of its exciting YEN Entertainment Awards

The reputable award scheme seeks to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers across various categories

One of the keenly contested categories is the Social Media Star award (TikTok category} with Hajia Bintu, Jackline Mensah, Asantewaa, Erkuah Official, and Wesley Kesse

Social Media has been a great source of entertainment for many Ghanaians in 2022, and this has been made possible by some creative individuals on various platforms.

Hajia Bintu, Jackline Mensah, Asantewaa And 2 TikTok Stars Nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards

Source: Instagram

TikTok is one of the platforms with some of the most creative content creators. Ghanaian TikTokers have put in a lot of work in 2022 and have fed Ghanaians with premium content.

To reward their hard work and resilience, YEN.com.gh put together the YEN Entertainment Awards. The award scheme announced on December 2, 2022, seeks to reward Ghanaian creatives and entertainers across various categories.

The best Social Media Star (TikTok category) is one of the keenly contested categories at the YEN Entertainment Awards. YEN.com.gh presents all five TikTokers who have made a big impact in 2022.

1. Hajia Bintu

Hajia Bintu is one of the most popular content creators and social media stars in Ghana. The young lady has a massive following on TikTok. She reached 1.9 million followers this year, and it does not seem like the superstar is stopping soon.

2. Asantewaa

Asantewaa's impact and presence on TikTok have never been in question. The hardworking lady who is also a nurse on the side has dazzled many with her entertaining dance moves. She is likely to give other contestants a run for their money.

3. Jackline Mensah

Jackline Mensah has risen to stardom at a very tender age. The 21-year-old did not get to where she is on a silver platter. She has mesmerized many Ghanaians with her hilarious and unique videos.

4. Erkuah Official

Erkuah Official has done massively well in 2022. The young lady has one of the largest number of TikTok followers in Ghana, with over 4.1 million followers. Erkuah Official's trademark school uniform outfit made her stand out amongst her peers aside from her creative and hilarious content.

5. Wesley Kesse

Wessley is the only male nominee in the TikTok category. Wesley is definitely one of the best content creators in Ghana and is likely to give the four ladies a run for their money. Wessley Kesse's star power increased astronomically in 2022.

