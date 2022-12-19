Ati-Zigi stunned many peeps with his flamboyant lifestyle and handsome looks as he drove in an expensive vehicle

The Ghanaian goalkeeper was all swagged up in an expensive outfit and jammed to some local Ghanaian music

Many people were impressed with Ati-Zigi's nice looks and dropped comments praising him

Black Stars goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi, in a video, showed that he was not only well-versed in soccer but also had expertise in lifestyle and fashion.

The talented goalkeeper drove in an expensive vehicle. It was unclear which car Ati-Zigi was driving, but the footballer is rich and is known to own a few luxury vehicles. Looking at the car's beautiful interior, it did not come cheap.

Ati-Zigi looked dapper in a fashionable outfit. The talented goalkeeper wore a black long sleeve shirt and wore a light white overall on top of it. Ati Zigi matched the fashionable outfit with a large NY cap.

The handsome young man jammed to a local tune as he drove the vehicle. Ati- Zigi rose to stardom during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He caught the attention of Ghanaians with his talent and his unique look and swag. Some folks highlighted how fine Ewes are.

Peeps Fawn Over Ati-Zigi

Queenmalaika said:

Who agrees with me that ewe guys are very handsome

Kissi Kwadwo commented:

Brother u did your best we in Qatar are proud of you

Tansa-233 wrote:

The moment u step a foot in Ghana u rr mine

Urfoine_ Madam also said:

I don't know you in person but God bless you

osewmatildakorkor also wrote:

u are really handsome

viviannarkie177 also said:

So handsome, u are the best goalkeeper for GH. love you

Source: YEN.com.gh