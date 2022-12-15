Ghanaian professional player Jordan Ayew is our athlete-style influencer of the week as he flaunts his expensive Balenciaga sneakers

The Black Stars Player was pictured with Ernestina Abambila, the first Ghanaian to score in the UEFA women's champion league rocking matching outfits

Crystal Palace player Jordan Ayew was the inspiration behind Ghana's victory against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian professional football player Ernestina Abambila who plays for UKS SMS Łódź in Poland has been photographed together with Black Stars player Jordan Ayew.

The Crystal Palace player was pictured wearing a long sleeve black sweatshirt and matching black trousers.

Ghanaian footballers Jordan Ayew and Ernestina Abambila look sporty in this photo. source: @ernestinaabambila

The thirty-one-year Black Stars player styled his looks with Balenciaga speed Recycle sneakers that cost seven hundred and forty-five dollars according to FarFetch.

The young female star Ernestina Abambila looked elegant in a white sweatshirt styled with black jeans and white sneakers.

Below are the reactions of some netizens to the recent post.

Man

Amponsah Tabiri. How did you get Jordan Ayew to smile More grace girl… we still dey your back

Kofi Amofah

Please continue with your hard work for us

Nuru Den

JA9 and EA10 big #pure baller's

Quophi Bhenz

The two Northern legends ! Much love for ya ❤️❤️

Michael Kuncer-Jaroszewski

Our lovely African Angels

Bra Qwaku

Always positive vibes, it is well

Bayour Zida

As it is said every day is another coming with new challenges. Let's God help.

Joseph Abongo

Hi Tina. We thank God for your life. More Grace abounds towards you from heaven to shine brighter. May your strength increase so you can lift others like you at home. Shalom stay blessed

Yungboi Winny

My superstars ❤️

