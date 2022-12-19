Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus, had folks beaming with smiles and excitement as he visited a local food joint

Many were excited to see the young footballer back in Ghana after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A video showed him making his way out of a popular joint in Accra, and many women, especially, fawned over his kooks

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, in a video, was spotted having a good time as he visited a local food joint in Accra Oseikrom Aduanipa located in East Legon.

Kudus Visits Local Food Joint In Ghana

The Ghanaian superstar had people excited when they noticed he was back in the country and had words of praise for him.

The young man, who became a nationwide sensation during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his scintillating display, visited the popular joint with his entourage.

After eating, Kudus and his squad made their way out. The footballer's bright smile and joyous mood made it evident that he had enjoyed his meal.

He praised the owner of the joint as she took a video of him. Many of Kudus' public appearances and videos have excited many Ghanaian girls in the past. This was no exception, as many beautiful ladies who seemed to have a crush on the handsome footballer expressed their admiration.

Ghanaians Fawn Over Kudus

Smyle ❤️ also said:

Owww so friendly and cool

Afiba200 also wrote:

eeii is he back ..I want to see him

enopounds88 was excited to see Kudus:

Oh god my boy I love you more dear

Tyquan Assassin KI also reacted:

If he was not famous you will be like. “Heeyy bra, wob3 t) s3n,kanet3m may3 busy” .. no hate guys just a funny comment

ishazamani also commented:

great kudos

