Tv3's Talented Kidz Show has entertained Ghanaians for years and has produced some very talented stars like Awal Mohamed, Tutulapato, Nakeeyat and Dj Switch

The talented children took Ghana by storm when they appeared on the show and displayed their unique abilities

Years after they featured on the show, the gifted boys and girls have gone on to explore their talents and are doing well for themselves

Tv3's Talented Kidz is one of Ghana's biggest talent shows and gives gifted children a platform to show the world their talent. The show began in 2010 and produced some talented children who won the hearts of Ghanaians with their unique abilities.

The kids gained popularity and were on the lips of Ghanaians for a long time. The adorable children have gone on to explore their talents after the show.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of popular children from the show with details of how they are doing now.

1. Awal Mohamed

Awal gained popularity when he featured on the maiden season of the Talented Kidz show. The young rapper, who was 12 years old by then, wowed Ghanaians with his rap skills. Awal mostly rapped the songs of his idol Sarkodie and was able to sing his lyrics word for word.

He was the second runner-up at the end of the show. Awal is 22 years of age now and is now a father. He still does music and seems to be doing quite well for himself.

2. Tutulapato

Cosmos Boakoh, popularly known as Tutulapato, gained popularity when he won the 4th season of the show. Tutulapato was very smallish when he appeared on the show.

His confidence and adorable stature made Ghanaians fall in love with him. The rapper is now grown and looks tall. He still pursues a career in music and has released countless songs since winning the show.

3. Dj Switch

Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, famously known as Dj Switch, is a young Dj who captured the attention of folks with her disk jockey skills. In 2018 she won the Talented Kidz show and has since gone on to do great things.

She is now based in the U.S and has won multiple awards thanks to her talent. Dj Switch gave a performance at the World Bank Africa Society Symposium in June 2019 at the World Bank's Washington office. She also performed at the 32nd Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of State and Government. She is doing amazing.

4. Nakeeyat

Nakeeyat Dramani is a powerful poet who left folks in awe with her confidence, well-crafted and wisdom-filled poems. Nakeeyat speaks Hausa, English and Fanti. The little lady won the 10th edition of the Talented Kidz show. Nakeeyat has since become a star and is admired by many people. She was recently eulogised in a citation by Emerging Entertainers Awards Africa.

