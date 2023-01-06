Lil Win met an excited fan by the roadside and took time out of his busy schedule to chat and vibe with her

The affable actor gave the happy lady a hug and assured her everything would be fine and went his way

Many folks found the video cute and admired how humble Lil Win was and showered him with praise

Veteran Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, fondly known as Lil Win had folks admiring his approachable and welcoming nature as he vibed with a random fan by the roadside.

Lil Win Meets Fan By The Road Side, Hugs Her Photo Source : virginbloggergh, officiallilwin on Instagram

Source: UGC

In a video shared on TikTok, the Kumawood legend was sharply dressed and on his way to what looked like a meeting when he met a fan by the roadside.

The pretty lady walked side by side with Lil Win and engaged him in a conversation. She had a beautiful broad smile on her face and seemed excited about meeting the actor.

The video did not show their entire conversation as parts of the lady's words were cut out. However, Lil Win could be heard encouraging her and giving her assurances that everything would be fine.

He proceeded to give her a huge hug which widened her already big smile further. From Lil Win's demeanour and words, it is likely that the lady shared some troubles she might be facing with him, hence he giving her assurances.

After speaking to the lady, Lil Win exchanged pleasantries with some other excited folks that met him. The video won the hearts of Netizens as they admired how lovable Lil Win was.

Netizens Admire Lil Win

user963668441482 Efye love said:

He was like this before why can't he humble himself I respect him alot

user4989753118543 commented:

I still don’t understand why they dislike him like that are this people in for real

ghacemtirport222 wrote:

God bless u my name kojo

Isaac Frimpong also said:

He is too much. Gye wo ✌️

Lil Win Dances Joyously With Great Minds International School Students At Speech and Prize-Giving Day

In other stories, Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, had their Speech and Prize-Giving Day Ceremony recently, and he bonded with the students.

The affable actor had a crowd of kids surrounding him as he danced joyously with them.

Blogger, Zionfelix shared a video of the beautiful moment, and it had many netizens laughing and admiring Lil Win.

Source: YEN.com.gh