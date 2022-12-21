Lil Win's school, Great Minds International School, had their Speech and Prize-Giving Day Ceremony recently, and he bonded with the students

The affable actor had a crowd of kids surrounding him as he danced joyously with them

Blogger, Zionfelix shared a video of the beautiful moment, and it had many netizens laughing and admiring Lil Win

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is the proprietor of Great Minds International School and was overjoyed during his school's Speech and Prize Giving Day, which took place on Tuesday.

Lil Win Dances Joyously With Great Minds International School Students Source: zionfelix, officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The actor was happy to see the first batch of his JHS students pass their BECE exam and graduate successfully. During the ceremony, Lil Win ran across the grounds happily, with a large group of kids following suit.

The affable actor danced with the children and put a large smile on their faces. Lil Win's Great Minds International School keeps growing, although it was established just two years ago.

Lil Win seeks to give the needy access to quality education. Many folks were pleased to see Lil Win bond with his pupils and commended the good work he was doing.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Lil Win Gets Peeps Laughing

kofi_turnsion_ said:

This students have really gotten it easy..I remember our time at school…if you see the proprietor coming ,no one will tell you to run ,u naa go run away even if you’ve done nothing bad

rex_ent_hub commented:

What kind of CEO is this ..... even teachers and students will be comedians

richmarcuss8101 also said:

This life you can't be sad ooh a whole school proprietor paaaa see his moves but bro chill but don't freeze

glitzkays also reacted:

This school will be sweet paaa o… or I should start all over again

Lil Win Shows The Face of His Daughter For The First Time, Many Gush Over Her Beauty, Video

In other stories, Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has revealed the face of his newborn daughter to the public for the first time.

This comes after news broke out on December 15, 2022, that he and his wife have welcomed a lovely baby girl.

Many netizens continue to shower congratulatory messages on Lil Win as others drool over how adorable the little girl looks.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh