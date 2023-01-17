Jay Bahd, a member of the Asaka Boys rap group in a TikTok video, showed off his newly acquired 2020 Toyota Rav 4 which is valued at around $30,000

The 'Kumerican' rapper was excited as he drove the brand-new vehicle and was all smiles and laughter as he cruised in the expensive machine

Many folks were excited to see Jay Bahd's new acquisition and praised him for the hard work he had put in over the years

Jay Bahd, a Kumasi rapper and a popular member of Asakaa Boys, a music group made up of numerous rap talents from Kumasi, was spotted driving a brand new RAV4 in a TikTok video.

An excited Jay Bahd was beaming with smiles and joy as he shouted ''I've acquired a new car" in Twi and cruised around in the luxurious toy.

He was fashionably dressed in a heavy black jacket which matched the glossy black exterior of the Rav4. He flaunted the ride at a group of boys who were gathered and staring at him in awe.

After turning in circles for a while, Jay Bahd stepped on the accelerator and sped off. Per checks done by YEN.com.gh, the Rav4 Jay Bahd drove was a 2020 model Rav4. The vehicle is worth over $30,000 which is GH₵360,326.

Jay Bahd and the other Asakaa Boys' lives seem to have improved significantly since gaining stardom. The young boys who were once nobodies are now big stars and drive in luxury cars and fly abroad for big shows.

Fans Express Excitement At Jay Bahd's New Acquisition

Believe4575$ said:

Make you carry the whole Kumasi give this guy

amankwaahstepheno was impressed:

Chairman Jay Bhad

DC Qwame Akilens admired him:

Am leaving the same life oooo jay bad I swear I wanna be like u

Myz Mhargarette Afful wrote:

Only God knows how am Crush I this Guy

