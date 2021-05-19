Top 10 Asakaa songs in Ghana you should listen to in 2022

Asakaa songs have been trending in Ghana in the last decade, especially among the youth. This genre of music is not new and is almost similar to the American drill style of music. Every month, new Asakaa jams are released. Many young people find them relatable because they mix local languages with a bit of English.

Music is one of the most commonly used forms of entertainment in the world. Everyone has a favourite genre of music. In Ghana, Asakaa songs are quite popular. These jams combine the American rap style with the distinct edge of Ghana's Twi language.

Top 10 Asakaa songs in Ghana in 2022

Which are the top Asakaa songs in 2022? Check out the top 10 jams you should listen to this year. All of them were released in 2022 by some of the top Asakaa artists in the country.

10. Holy F4K - Smallgod x Ivorian Doll x Vic Mensa x Black Sherif x Kwaku DMC

Release date: 20th January 2022

Holy F4K is a new Asakaa song in 2022 that you should listen to. In this jam, celebrated Ghanaian music producer, Smallgod, unlocks his talent. He has the vocal assistance of other artists, i.e. Ivorian Doll, Vic Mensa, Black Sherif, and Kwaku DMC.

Together, these Asakaa boys make this lovely melody a success. The jam has over 1.2 million YouTube views so far.

9. Koobi - Pappy Kojo ft. O'Kenneth and Reggie

Release date: 18th February 2022

Koobi is a catchy tune with over 395k YouTube views so far. This hype track was released by Pappy Kojo and featured talented artists O'Kenneth and Reggie. Pappy Kojo is a renowned singer known for releasing top-quality jams. His collaboration with the two artists makes this jam a masterpiece.

8. Masherita - Jay Bahd ft. Skyface SDW, Chicogod, and City Boy

Release date: 8th March 2022

Masherita is one of the new Asakaa songs you should listen to in 2022. This jam was released by Jay Bahd, one of the original members of the Asakaa boys. In this hot tune, he collaborated with Skyface SDW, Chicogod, and City Boy. The boys outdid themselves in this catchy tune.

7. Democracy - Jay Bahd

Release date: 19th March 2022

Jay Bahd is one of the top Asakaa artists in contemporary Ghana. He has released multiple tracks, and Democracy is one of his most recent releases. This track is a diss to Archipalago and is drawn from his latest album with the same title. It has over 200k YouTube views so far.

6. Don't Be Dumb - NGB ft. Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth & Reggie

Release date: 24th March 2022

The increasing popularity of Asakaa music in Ghana and beyond has led to the rise of new artists in this genre. Among the musicians creating a name in the industry is NGB. One of his latest releases is Don't Be Dumb, a jam that features the legendary boys; Jay Bahd, O'Kenneth, and Reggie.

5. Big Cake - Kwaku DMC

Release date: 13th April 2022

Kwaku DMC is a household name on the Ghanaian music scene. His latest music project is the album titled Road to Trap House 2. Big Cake is one of the jams in this album, and it is a catchy song. This artist continues to prove his lyrical prowess in this must-listen-to jam.

4. Distance Relationship - Beeztrap KOTM ft. Reggie, O'kenneth & Jay Bahd

Release date: 28th April 2022

Although drill or Asakaa music is associated with tough guys, it also talks about love. Distance Relationship is one of the jams that explore the lows and highs of being in a long-distance relationship. The track is by Beeztrap KOTM featuring Reggie, O'kenneth, and Jay Bahd.

3. Y.A.W (Young And Wayward) - Kwaku DMC

Release date: 11th May 2022

Y.A.W (Young And Wayward) is one of the latest Asakaa tracks in 2022. It was directed by Junie Annan and produced by DJ Fortune DJ and MJaydidthis. In this track, Kwaku DMC displays pure and undisputed talent. The way he raps makes this jam easy to comprehend.

2. Akatafo - Kwaku DMC ft. Suspect

Release date: 25th May 2022

Akatafo is yet another release by Kwaku DMC. In this track, he features Suspect, and the two boys blend their voices seamlessly. The track's video was directed by YawPhanta and produced by Moorsound.

1. S.C.A.M (Simple Cool Automatic Money) - Naab ft. O'Kenneth, Ct Da Kid & Pop Klef

Release date: 25th May 2022

S.C.A.M (Simple Cool Automatic Money) is a recently released tune that talks about making cash. In the jam, Naab collaborated with O'Kenneth, Ct Da Kid, and Pop Klef to release a masterpiece that you should listen to this year.

Where can you download Asakaa music in 2022?

You can download Asakaa tracks from reliable music sites such as YouTube Audio Library and Amazon. Note that some song download sites are free, while others require a subscription.

Asakaa songs have become popular in Ghana and other parts of the world in recent years. These tracks are similar to American drill music but are unique because they incorporate local Ghanaian languages in their lyrics.

