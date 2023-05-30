Black Sherif was a guest performer at the Afro Nation Miami concert, where he performed with Nigerian star Burna Boy

After the show, Black Sherif was interviewed regarding his experience in Miami and the meaning behind his stage name, Black Sherif

Blacko said he added Black to his actual name, Sherif, because he wanted to maintain his real name, adding that he chose Black because it represents his race, skin and Africanity

Ghanaian artist Black Sherif took centre stage as a guest performer at the highly anticipated Afro Nation Miami concert, leaving the crowd in awe of his talent and stage presence.

After the concert, Black Sherif graciously granted an interview where he shed light on the inspiration behind his stage name. He explained that he chose to add "Black" to his real name, Sherif, to maintain his authentic identity. The artiste said by incorporating "Black" into his moniker, he aims to embrace his racial heritage and acknowledge his African roots.

Black Sherif passionately expressed that "Black" not only represents his race but also symbolises his pride in his Africanity and the significance of his skin colour. Through his music, Blacko has often celebrated his rich cultural heritage of Africa and his hometown Konongo Zongo.

Black Sherif's sparks reactions

Many folks were happy with the maturity with which Black Sherif spoke and praised him.

Afia_viking said:

one real guy.we love him ❤

Tony commented:

Sheriff is police department in America so the people confuse with that name

Daavi_Obenewaa posted:

Konongo Zongo to the whole wiase , The way he pronounce his official name Such a good communicator

blaq.wealth⚖️ wrote:

My man mastered his English,and it’s fluent this time around

Watch the video below:

Black Sherif's accent during the interview also became a talking point

In a related story, following his performance at the Afro Nation Miami concert, Black Sherif was interviewed about his experience.

To the surprise of many social media users, the Ghanaian musician spoke in a heavy American accent, executing it flawlessly.

Ghanaians, finding Black Sherif's accent amusing, playfully teased that he always manages to adopt a new accent whenever he visits a foreign country.

