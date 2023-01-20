Lil Win in a beautiful TikTok video he shared, spent time with the first batch of JHS graduates from his Great Minds International School

The actor was excited to see his hard work bear fruit as the young children celebrated completing their Junior High School education

The Junior High School graduates await the results of their Basic Education Certificate Examination, which will be released on January 25, 2023

Legendary Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, shared a TikTok video celebrating the first batch of JHS graduates from his school, Great Minds International School.

Lil Win Flaunts First Batch Of JHS Graduates From His School

The affable actor and the excited little kids were at his office, where they celebrated their successful graduation from Junior High School.

Lil Win was all smiles as he made videos with the young ones who cheered and jumped for joy.

The JHS students finished writing their Basic Education Certificate Examination(BECE) on Friday, October 21, 2022, and await their results which are set to be released on January 25 2023. Lil Win's graduates looked poised and positive that they would pass with flying colours.

The actor's Great Minds International School was founded only four years ago but already seems to be making a massive impact on the community of Domaa Ahenkro where it is located.

Fans Admire Lil Win And Kids

Nii Oquaye wrote:

they will surely make you proud

VIVACIOUS commented:

God Bless you

user5618479163581 commented:

You always make peoples happy and forget thier problems

Samirasulley Futa wrote:

I really love what you do

user7143657527560 commended Lil Win:

You are so amazing wow

fresh Vanessa also said:

waaaoo lovely God bless you dear you will go far Adomooo

Meff

God bless you.. Obiaa boa

Lil Win Honours Agya Koo; Displays His Portrait In His School

In another story, Lil Win displayed Agya Koo's photo in the middle of his school compound in a video.

The actor honoured his colleague as he mounted a portrait of him and some other celebrities on a metal railing at Great Minds International School.

Many folks were excited about seeing Agya Koo's portrait because, for them, it showed there was no bad blood between him and Lil Win.

