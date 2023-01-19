Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win has been spotted showing off his dance moves with a viral dance challenge

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Lil Win has taken part in the current dance challenge while on a movie set.

The popular Kumawood actor was dressed in an outfit made of brown sacks. It was an oversized outfit that made him look very small. To spice his entire look, he wore a hat which was also made out of a sac.

Reactions from netizens as Lil Win displays dance moves in video

nharnahqwamerabbi said:

Most creative of all time ❤️

young_king_panda1 said:

Kojo nie

jay_strong_music stated:

Wei nyinaa y3 as3m

rich_grand_paa said:

Happiness is free ❤️

__officialpaparazy remarked:

The whole ewiase..you no get size

marcusadu222 commented:

Cocoa season koraa anfa na Asaase yaa akurankwan

Meanwhile, many netizens have shown their admiration for Lil Win as he makes them laugh with a viral dance challenge which displays his moves.

Lil Win dances joyously with Great Minds International School students at Speech and Prize-Giving Day

YEN.com.gh in a related story reported that Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, is the proprietor of Great Minds International School and was overjoyed during his school's Speech and Prize Giving Day.

The actor was elated to watch the first batch of his JHS students excel in their BECE exam and graduate successfully. During the ceremony, Lil Win ran across the grounds happily, with a large group of kids following him.

The video has gotten many netizens bursting with laughter as they watch the affable actor spend time with the children at his school.

