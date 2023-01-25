Ghanaian rapper Medikal has called out Ayisha Modi for negative remarks she made concerning Sarkodie's feature on the classic Bob Marley song 'Stir It Up'

In a hilarious video where he flaunted his fake American accent, he urged Ayisha Modi to stop hating and be happy for Sarkodie

The video has gotten many people laughing hard as many others also share their views on his remarks on the situation

Ghanaian rapper Medikal has taken a swipe at Ayisha Modi after she made comments regarding Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and his collaboration with deceased legendary Jamaican musician Bob Marley.

According to Ayisha Modi, Sarkodie was not befitting to be on a song with Bob Marley and with 'Stir It Up' being a classic song, she hinted that someone else should have taken Sarkodie's spot.

In response to these statements, Medikal hinted that Ayisha Modi's remarks are distasteful and she should learn to be happy when Ghanaian musicians reach greater heights in their careers.

Citing Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's feature on American artiste Beyonce's 'Already', he stated that when the news broke, many Ghanaians made negative remarks.

Some of these remarks he stated were that Beyonce was edited into the music video, and Shatta Wale never met the iconic American superstar, among others.

Reactions from netizens as Medikal jabs Ayisha Modi using a fake American accent

heiressjacinta said:

The wife Dey America but na the husband carry the accent. Just Dey play!

miz_debbie commented:

I just love the accent and the vibe you can’t be bored in my country ghana they be hating

atsweitennis remarked:

Medikal just want Ghanaians to laugh

cashizzbloodd stated:

Man open your mouth and talk….why hot kelewele dey your mouth inside or what…‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️

nana_kwakye_ferry opined:

Same Shatta Wale who was not happy about Ghanaian saying Beyoncé wasn’t in that video is now saying someone did a song with a ghost

nenenokolawe stated:

Y'all don't get it...MDK was only being sarcastic with the accent

desneakertherapist_ said:

KASOA accent Dey go on paa

_vendamal opined:

Shatta wale ein spirit don enter am

Meanwhile, many netizens reacted to the video as they laugh at Medikal's fake American accent which he displayed in the video.

Sarkodie says going on a world tour with dancehall artistes Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale is His Prayer, Video thrills many fans

YEN.com.gh in another story reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has disclosed that going on a world tour with fellow Ghanaian musicians Stonebwoy and Shatta Wale would be an answered prayer.

According to the 'Country Side' hitmaker, that is his prayer. He added that the concert has to happen.

