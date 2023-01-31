Zionfelix was interviewed by Andy Dosty at the studios of Hitz FM on 30th January 2023, and he revealed why he does interviews predominantly in Twi

The famous blogger revealed that his brand was a Twi brand hence he did not need to force himself to grant interviews in English

The video sparked hilarious reactions on social media, with many netizens opining that Zion was not fluent in the Queen's English

Popular Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix, has revealed the reason behind the bias for the Twi language in most of his interviews.

Zionfelix reveals Why He Does Interviews In Twi Photo Source: Zionfelix Entertainment on Facebook

He noted that his brand was a Twi content creator because per his audience analytics, Twi content resonates more with his followers.

The respected media personality made the revelation in an interview with Hitz FM's Andy Dosty on 30th January 2023.

Zion added that English was a difficult language to master and would not inconvenience himself by speaking it. The blogger sighted instances where he faced issues with grammar.

He mentioned that Ghanaians were always on the lookout for grammatical errors and found pleasure in mocking bad grammar. The blogger further stated that when he creates content in Twi, he's not judged on the same grammatical standard as the English language.

Zion's explanation and reasoning sparked reactions from social media users. Many of them felt Zion's explanation was just an excuse for his bad grammar, while others felt it was not a necessity to speak English.

Netizens Tease Zionfelix

efo_mark wrote:

Zion can lie eehh.. Everybody know sey u no too dey move English well.

joehanzygh

Ghana we fool paaa. If u make mistake wen speaking someone’s language ‘English’ hey u are in trouble but if make mistake in ur own language u are good to go.

skantymoore

Hey masa we both know you not fluent in English that's why you speak twi carry on

