Kyekyeku was interviewed by legendary Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu on his Aggressive Interview show on YouTube, and he narrated his experience abroad

The young man talked about his numerous trips to Europe and how the feeling was

Kyekyeku hilariously mentioned how he never found money on the floor in Europe and how different it was from Ghana

Ghanaian actor, Kyekyeku, made a stop on Kwaku Manu's Aggressive Interview Show on YouTube and shared his life story and his experience travelling abroad for the first time. In a tell-all interview, Kyekyeku revealed how his trip was filled with excitement and culture shock.

Kyekyeku mentioned that he was in awe of the different customs and ways of life he encountered. Despite the initial culture shock, he quickly adapted and came to appreciate the diversity of the country he was visiting. He mentioned that before he travelled abroad, he thought things were easy there, but that was not the case.

Kyekyeku also revealed that he had the opportunity to shoot films and meet with other Ghanaian actors living abroad. He was in awe of their level of dedication and the way they approached their craft. He mentioned that they juggled their 9-5 jobs with shooting movies and marvelled at their passion.

Kyekyeku pointed out the differences between shooting movies in Ghana and abroad. He mentioned that while abroad, he had to factor in many things, including time and the actors' schedules, as there tend to be shorter days and longer nights during winter.

He added that sometimes even the weather is a hindrance, especially during winter. Kyekyeku concluded that shooting movies in Ghana was much more convenient than abroad. He noted that life abroad was more challenging than many think.

Fans Praise Kyekyeku's Hard work

tamnad vardis commented:

To me if it will be possible everyone should come to abroad and experienced the life of abroad God bless you kyekyeku for sharing your experience

Cecilia Nyarko wrote:

He is my best actor within Ashanti actors , I really like him , he talk sense

Collins Manu said:

Good boy and god bless you and more money

