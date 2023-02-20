Famous Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has disclosed that he knew Christian Atsu would not live long

The controversial Kumawood actor added that every Ghanaian knew about it and so it was not surprising to him

However, Big Akwes revealed in his interview that he would live for a very long time before dying

Famous Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has commented on the sad demise of the former Ghanaian Black Stars player Christian Atsu.

According to Big Akwes, Atsu's death was predictable so he is not surprised. Big Akwes revealed in an interview with Ocean 1 FM that Atsu died because of his good deeds.

He said Atsu’s philanthropic work was the reason behind his death. He made his conclusion from the popular Akan adage ‘every good person dies earlier’.

Big Akwes revealed that every person who decides to do good and help people in need is mostly a victim of early death.

But as for him, he would live long on the surface of the earth because of how he is. Big Akwes added that he would spend a lifetime that would cross the 90 years age mark.

His comment has attracted some reactions from viewers who have different opinions on his thoughts.

Watch Big Akwes’ comment about Christian Atsu below

Netizens react to Big Akwes' comennr about Christian Atsu:

Ingprotocol commented:

Das why politicians live longer.. Cos of de bad tins dey do

Daddy's Daughtercommented:

this is what my spirit told me Atsu need to go home if not he can change year's to come by the influence of others

snrmanguda343 commented:

So that means big Akwes is not a good person per what he's saying

Elvis Dubai commented:

then y despite and his friends who do good are still alive

the patriarch commented:

Job said something in the Bible he said, the Tabernacle of the wicked prosper but the righteous perish all the time

