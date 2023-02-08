Kyekyeku, in an interview with Kwkau Manu on his Aggressive interview show on YouTube, shared how Ras Nene helped him rise to stardom

The actor praised Ras Nene for impacting massively on his career and making him relevant

Ghanaians applauded Kyekyeku for recognizing and appreciating Ras Nene's efforts and also showered Ras Nene with praise for aiding him

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Fast-rising movie star and skit actor, Kyekyeku, made a revealing appearance on Kwaku Manu's aggressive interview show. During the interview, Kyekyeku shared how he met fellow actor Ras Nene and how the encounter changed his life.

Kyekyeku Reveals How Ras Nene Helped Him Rise To Stardom Photo Source: Kyekyeku Official

Source: Facebook

According to Kyekyeku, he met Ras Nene when he was just starting out in the industry and hopping from one set to the other. He narrated how he found himself on a movie set where he had the opportunity to work with Ras Nene.

Kyekyeku mentioned that there was an instant connection with the experienced actor when they met. According to him, Ras Nene was highly impressed with his work after a short shoot and asked to work with him.

Kyekyeku added that Ras Nene took him under his wing and trained him to be the actor he is today. Under Ras Nene's guidance, Kyekyeku has become a household name as a movie star and a skit actor.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two actors quickly became close friends after they met, and Kyekyeku credits Ras Nene for helping him find his footing in the industry.

He has been instrumental in my growth as an actor and has helped me see the limitless potential I have within me. Kyekyeku said.

Kyekyeku marvelled at the encounter that brought him and Ras Nene together and thanked God for his grace. He said:

I thank God every day for bringing Ras Nene into my life. Meeting him was a true blessing, and I will forever be grateful for the impact he has had on my life.

Kyekyeku's hard work and determination have paid off, and he is now considered one of the most promising actors of his generation. He says he will always be grateful for Ras Nene's impact on his life and will never forget the kindness and generosity the experienced actor showed him.

Kyekyeku Warms Hearts

EL Cee said:

You are Blessed Kyekyeku Love the way you believe In God’s Plan

tamnad vardis commented:

Kyekyeku is now a big boy oo maturity

Ebenezer Assoah wrote:

I like this kyekyeku guy rough. God bless akabenezer. Thanks kwaku manu.

Ras Nene Eats Scorched Rice

In another story, Ras Nene, in a hilarious video, ate a large piece of scorched rice which got folks laughing heartily on social media.

The comedian sat behind a large pot and munched on the hard rice popularly called "kanzo" in local parlance.

The video had folks admiring Ras Nene's wits and funny antics as they fawned over him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh