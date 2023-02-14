Tracey Boakye, as part of Valentine's Day celebrations, has penned a beautiful message in appreciation of her husband, Frank Badu, in an Instagram post

She shared a video of them exchanging their wedding vows and prayed that their union would last till eternity

Tracey and Frank got married in July 2022, and the adorable couple has since become one of the most loved celebrity couples in Ghana

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has left hearts fluttering on social media after she shared a heartwarming love message to her husband, Frank Badu, on Valentine's Day.

Tracey Boakye Pens Beautiful Love Message To Husband Photo Source: tracey_boakye

Source: Instagram

The couple, who tied the knot in a glamorous ceremony on July 29th, 2022, have been the envy of many since their big day. Tracey's latest gesture has further solidified their status as one of Ghana's most adored power couples.

In the beautifully penned message that Tracey shared on her Instagram page, the actress expressed her undying love for her beloved husband and prayed that their union would last forever. She wrote:

Happy Valentines Day to you, My world @frank_badu_ntiamoah May God bless us and keep us together Forever, my Kwaku #francey22

The post, which has garnered thousands of likes and comments from fans and well-wishers, was a testament to the couple's deep love and affection for each other.

In addition to the heartfelt message, Tracey Boakye also shared a video from their wedding day, where they exchanged their wedding vows.

The emotional clip captured the couple's love and commitment to each other as they looked into each other's eyes and made promises of love and loyalty.

Tracey mentioned that it was the only video she could think of while wishing Frank a happy Valentine's Day.

Tracey Boakye And Frank Badu Win The Admiration Of Netizens

dorcasafiaaddo wished them well:

May God be ur help in Jesus name

qneen_loyal commented:

God bless ur marriage

ohemaa_ajoa also said:

May God bless this union nd keep u guys forever

