Popular Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye will soon become a married woman

The Baby Mama producer has will be tying the knot in a wedding ceremony which is expected one of the biggest of the year

YEN.com.gh has exclusive details of Tracey's wedding which is coming off in the Ashanti regional of Kumasi

Kumawood actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has been hitched and will get married in a matter of days.

After many days of social media rumours, it has been confirmed that the mother of two is set to tie the knot with her fiance.

Tracey Boakye's much-anticipated wedding is expected to come off in the Ashanti regional capital of Kumasi.

Tracey Boakye is set to get married Photo source: @traceyboakye, @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Venue and date of Tracey Boakye's wedding

While it had remained in the rumour mill for some days now. the actress has confirmed the impending wedding by sending invitations out.

Per the invitation YEN.com.gh has received, Tracey's wedding will be coming on Friday, July 29, 2022.

A strictly by invitation ceremony, the wedding will come off at the Golden Tulip Hotel (now known as Lancaster Hotel) in Kumasi.

Tracey Boakye holds a bridal shower before her wedding

Ahead of the marriage ceremony on Friday, Tracey will hold a bridal shower. The bridal shower is scheduled for Tuesday, July 26, 2022, in Kumasi.

An invitation for the bridal shower has also been sent out. Celebrity blogger Zionfelix posted his invitation to the bridal shower on Instagram.

See the invitation to Tracey Boakye's bridal shower below:

Who is Tracey Boakye getting married to?

Details about the man Tracey Boakye will be getting married to are sketchy as the actress has always kept that side of her a secret.

But going by the most recent hints she has given on social media, she calls her partner Kay. In a recent interview, Tracey revealed that her partner is the father of her daughter.

Tracey Boakye celebrates daughter's 2nd birthday in Paris

Meanwhile, Tracey's wedding is coming just about two months after her daughter, Nhyira, turned two years old.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Tracey Boakye held a plush birthday party for her daughter in Paris, France.

The party was held on Friday, May 13, 2022, as Nhyira clocked the age of two in France where the family had flown to celebrate her birthday.

Videos from Nhyira's birthday party popped up online showing it was a plush event held on a yacht.

Source: YEN.com.gh