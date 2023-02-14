Afia Schwarzenegger began her birthday celebration with a post to her Instagram page and looked beautiful

She revealed her new year's resolution and her plans shortly after a magnanimous donation to the less privileged

Her post was well received by her fans and colleague celebrities who wished her well and were proud of her success

A picture was posted to Instagram by Afia Schwarzenegger today to celebrate her birthday. The post garnered a significant amount of attention from her followers and fans alike.

The actress and entertainer has turned 41 years old and is still looking beautiful and young in her recent photos.

The picture, accompanied by a heartfelt message, showed Afia Schwarzenegger in a vibrant yellow dress, smiling from ear to ear.

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates her birthday in stunning photos Photo source: @afiaschwarzenneger

Source: Instagram

The caption expressed her gratitude for another year of life and her excitement for the future. She also thanked her fans for their unwavering support throughout the years.

The post quickly gained traction, with many of her followers flooding the comments section with birthday wishes and congratulatory messages.

Some also took the opportunity to reflect on how much Afia Schwarzenegger has impacted their lives and the entertainment industry.

Afia Schwarzenneger captioned her post

Dear God... Thank you for a new year and a new me. Happy birthday to me

Netizens reacted to Afia Schwazznegger's birthday photos

sellygalley commented:

Happy birthday dear Sending you love and kisses on your special day today. You look mwaaah

lina_kay1 commented:

Blessed bday Afia. More happy and healthy years agead in Jesus name! Amen.

ali_daterush commented:

Happy Birthday queen of comedy Allah bless you for life may all your prayers be answered

roselynfelli commented:

Happy birthday big sis, may God keep blessing and protecting you ❤️❤️❤️

theonlyoneceo commented:

Woman of substance. I love who u are becoming. Happy birthday, God will perfect everything in your life.

Afia Schwarzenegger makes generous donation

In another publication by YEN.com.gh, Afia Schwar made a generous donation to the Twin City Special School in Takoradi.

Afia Schwar donated food, drinks, and other items on Monday, February 13, as she geared up to celebrate her birthday the next day.

She donated the items in the company of Nhyiraba Kojo, videos which have emerged online show.

Source: YEN.com.gh