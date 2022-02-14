Valentine's day is today, February 14, 2022, and the internet is going gaga as many couples are flaunting their love life

As we officially usher in Valentine's day in this season of love, we bring you the best romantic gift ideas that won't break your bank account

Valentine's day is here again which means many people especially guys are already exhausted mentally with the thoughts of budget-friendly ideas to give to their loved ones today.

Social media even worsens the case with the display of very plush Val's day gifts people share from their loved ones in this season of love. The pressure is felt more on the internet.

From rich travels to car gifts, 5-star restaurants, to the classy resorts, the standards of others seem to be the yardstick with which netizens and social media users measure their romantic gifts ideas.

Of course, we all wish we could buy that BMW and get her 'drop-dead' at the sight of it but unfortunately, our budget is nothing to write home about this Valentine season.

YEN.com.gh brings you 7 romantic ideas for valentine's day with less than GH₵ 100.

1. Cinema

Make this Val's day a memorable one with a cinema experience. Grab two tickets of any romantic comedy running at the cinema this Val's day and whisper in her ears in the middle of the movie how much you love her.

2. Launch date

There are tons of restaurants with very beautiful environments and a very 'reasonable' price for their meals on the menu in town. Call her over for a rice meal with some fruit juice and stare deep in her eyes and let her know how much of the world she means to you.

3.Chocoalte gift

Thank God and the government for labelling Val's day as Chocolate day here in Ghana. What are you waiting for ? Gift him or her a mini box of chocolate and score the gesture with a heart melting message on Val's day.

4. Pizza Night

Don't empty your account for just a 24hr celebration. It is the simple things that gets your loved ones to love you more. Call her for a pizza night which is relatively cheap for a meal for two

5. Photoshoot

Create a memory with your love one by walking into any photo-both or photo studio to take a cute photo of yourselves together. This should cost less than a 100 cedis.

6. Money Bouquet

Go plush but on a minimal with a money bouquet as a gift. Yes, opt for 1 cedi notes bouquet and wow her with it in a romantic way. There are no cut-off amounts to these gifts.

7. Gift Card

You could go old school by getting her a gift card with a very sweet Valentine's day message in it. You know what they say, the older the better.

Source: YEN.com.gh