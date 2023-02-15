Agya Koo was one of the Kumawood actors on the pitch during a friendly match between actors and bloggers in Kumasi

In a video that popped up from the event, Agya Koo is seen gallantly wearing the captain's armband as he glided through other players like a pro

Many folks hailed and admired Agya Koo, calling him names like Agya Cristiano, Agya CR7 and other funny names

Veteran Ghanaian actor and comedian, Agya Koo, displayed his football skills on the pitch as he participated in a friendly match between actors and bloggers in Kumasi.

The actor, who is known for his exceptional acting talent and hilarious comedy, proved that he was also exceptionally skilled in the game of football.

Wearing the captain's armband, Agya Koo led his team onto the field with enthusiasm and determination. The actor, who is in his early fifties, showed that age was just a number as he dribbled the ball with ease and grace, leaving his opponents in awe.

Despite facing some tough tackles from his opponents, the actor remained unfazed and continued to perform like a pro. However, it was Zionfelix, a famous Ghanaian blogger and social media personality, who brought Agya Koo down with a perfectly timed tackle, much to the delight of the crowd.

The match, which was organized as a fun event for actors, YouTubers and bloggers to interact and network, was filled with excitement and laughter. Fans of Agya Koo were thrilled to see the actor show off his skills on the football field and cheered him on throughout the match.

Rapture Terrific reacted:

Agya captain baako p3

najee.iii

Yieee Agya Cristiano

Judith Gillespie ❤️❤️ reacted:

Agya is skillful oo

Source: YEN.com.gh