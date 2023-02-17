Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, made a revelation that came as a big surprise to many Ghanaians

The veteran rapper revealed that he had been a vegetarian for six years and a vegan for two years

Arguing his reasons for his life choices, Okyeame stated that animals have feelings just like human beings, which makes killing them wrong

Ghanaian rap legend, Okyeame Kwame, has shocked fans with his position on meat consumption, revealing that he has been a vegetarian for six years and a vegan for two years.

The multiple award-winning musician made the surprising revelation during a recent interview on 3FM Drive with Giovani Caleb.

In the interview, Okyeame Kwame explained that he became a vegetarian six years ago after he realized the environmental impact of meat consumption. He then went a step further, becoming a vegan after learning that animals have feelings just like humans. The revelation hit him hard, and he began to feel that killing animals for food was wrong.

The Made in Ghana hitmaker went on to explain that his decision to adopt a vegan lifestyle was not an easy one. He had to give up some of his favourite foods, including beef and cow meat and had to learn to cook vegan meals that were both delicious and nutritious. However, he said that he has never felt better, both physically and mentally.

Okyeame Kwame's revelation has sparked a lot of debate on social media, with some fans praising him for his decision to adopt a vegan lifestyle, while others have expressed their surprise and scepticism. While speaking with Giovani, the musician stood firm in his beliefs and challenged his fans to give up meat and try a vegan lifestyle for themselves.

Okyeame Kwame added that he had even turned down a lucrative fish farming deal in the past due to his beliefs. The rapper said that he was offered a significant sum of money to invest in a fish farm but turned it down because he did not want to profit from the exploitation of animals.

