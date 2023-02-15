A young man has been apprehended after it was alleged that he had been successfully scamming multiple luxury spas and restaurants around the country

Three different spas located in the Ashanti and Volta Regions posted his picture with the notice that they were looking for him

The final straw that broke the camel's back was when he allegedly enjoyed more than 10,000 cedis worth of service at Ada & managed to get away

A gentleman has been trending 'low-key' on social media after he was reported by different popular spas and restaurants in Ghana to have scammed them.

The Cradle Salon and Spa located at Ahodwo in Kumasi posted:

"He scammed us to the tune of 2,070ghc less than a month ago. He had cut his hair though. Either he's wearing lace front wig (toupe for men) in this picture or it is not recent. He's calm and has a Nigerian accent. Whoever has leads should contact us on 0599182384".

Man scamming businesses and running away

Source: Twitter

Ada Foah Ghana also posted on their official Facebook handle saying the gentleman had scammed them to the tune of 10,000 cedis.

"We will appreciate any assistance to track this young man. It's unfortunate but it is a rumor that he came to Ada and deceived some of the boat owners and Charlet guys. He run away without paying for the food and drinks and all services provided to him and his team. (About Ghc10,000)," they said.

Yan Spa also located at Ayeduase in the Ashanti Region also complained of getting scammed by the same individual on their Instagram handle.

"This guy is the reason we take payments before rendering services even when you walk in . He came to the spa got a massage, body scrub, wax and a facial and bolted . He went to Ada and did same at a resort. Fellow business owners please watch out for him," they also posted.

In a new update posted by Media General's entertainment journalist @olelesalvador on his verified Twitter handle, it was revealed that the gentleman had finally been arrested.

He was seen lying at the back of a truck in a video shared to prove he had been finally caught.

See the post below:

