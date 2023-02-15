Agya Koo captained a team of Kumawood actors during a friendly match held in Kumasi

The veteran actor wore the number 7 jersey like Cristiano Ronaldo and scored an impeccable penalty, celebrating it with Ronaldo's trade mark celebration

A video of the penalty spread across social media, and it got people laughing as they admired Agya's celebration

Ghanaian actor and comedian, Agya Koo, has sent social media into a frenzy after he was spotted doing the iconic 'suii' celebration made famous by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The incident occurred during a friendly football match between actors, bloggers and YouTubers in Kumasi, in which the popular comedian was playing as a forward.

After being awarded a penalty, Agya Koo stepped up to the spot and calmly slotted the ball into the net before running towards the crowd and performing Ronaldo's signature 'suii' celebration.

The crowd erupted into cheers and applause as Agya Koo imitated the famous Portuguese footballer's move, which involved jumping into the air, spinning 180 degrees and landing with arms outstretched while shouting, "suii!"

Videos of the funny moment quickly went viral on social media, with Ghanaian fans of Agya Koo and Ronaldo expressing excitement and admiration for the actor's impressive recreation of the iconic celebration.

Agya Koo, despite being in his early fifties, showed great fitness levels and agility, to the surprise of many. He showed that he was not only a talented actor but a great footballer as well.

Agya Koo's Celebration Sparks Reactions

GODDEY BURNER said:

And Dede Ayew can't score a penalty

Tawfiq Adam commented:

siuuuuu. best funnier best comedian Agyakoo

Merlinson wrote:

agya koo hit the legendary celebration suiiiiiiiiiiii

Agya Koo Dribbles Like A Pro In Football Match

In a related story, Agya Koo was one of the Kumawood actors on the pitch during a friendly match between actors and bloggers in Kumasi

In a video that popped up from the event, Agya Koo is seen gallantly wearing the captain's armband as he glided through other players like a pro

Many folks hailed and admired Agya Koo, calling him names like Agya Cristiano, Agya CR7 and other funny names

