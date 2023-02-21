Big Akwes, in a conversation with fellow actor Don Little, revealed that he hates Frank Naro for no particular reason

The actor proudly admitted that he had no basis for hating Naro and mentioned that he was a witch

His comments sparked reactions on social media, with many folks calling him out on his behaviour

Kumawood actor Big Akwes made an interesting revelation in a video that caused a social media stir.

Big Akwes Reveals That He Hates Frank Naro For No Reason Photo Source: Big Akwes, Frank Naro

The video, which featured Big Akwes and fellow actor Don Little, showed the former admitting that he hated fellow actor Frank Naro for no reason and claimed that he and his family were witches.

In the video, Don Little asked Big Akwes about his relationship with Frank Naro, to which the actor responded by saying he hated Frank Naro.

Big Akwes proudly said he had no basis for his hate when asked why. The admission left Don Little stunned, wondering what could have caused the animosity between the two actors.

Big Akwes also told Don Little that his hatred should not come as a surprise as he comes from a family of witches and is an even bigger witch than his relatives.

His admission of hatred towards Frank Naro, claims of witchcraft, and an earlier attack on the actor left many wondering if there was more to the story than met the eye.

Akwes had slapped Frank at a celebrity football gala held in Kumasi.

Some folks suggested that there may have been personal or professional issues between the two actors before the series of events. In contrast, others dismissed Big Akwes' claims of witchcraft as nothing more than attention-seeking behaviour.

Big Akwes Causes Massive Stir

Dyjoe construction 424 wrote:

he is doing it for trend. onfa ne nkwasia sem nfi ho nko

Marvelous D reacted:

i swear this guy love frank more than anyone

Yaa citizen also said:

Frank should thank God he now know his enemy

Big Akwes Claims He Knew Christian Atsu Would Die Early

In another story, Ghanaian actor Big Akwes disclosed that he knew Christian Atsu would not live long.

He claimed that every Ghanaian knew about it, which was unsurprising to him.

The Kumawood actor revealed in an interview that he would live for a long time before dying.

Source: YEN.com.gh