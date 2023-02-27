A man who has big muscles stunned some kids when he went to drop his son off at school

In a viral video posted on TikTok, the man was in a car when the children came close to take a look

They were all fascinated by the man's large and bulging muscles, as many of them touched him to feel it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A video has shown some little school children fascinated by a parent's large muscles.

The man came to their school to drop off his son, and the children noticed his well-built muscles.

The man attracted the attention of school children. Photo credit: TikTok/@the.punisher4h.

Source: UGC

In the video, the man was in his car when he opened the door for his son to descend.

Man's large muscles attract school children

As soon as he opened the door, the little children saw how fat the man's hands were, and they rushed to take a look.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Apart from watching him with admiration in their eyes, the children wanted to touch the man and know how his body felt.

A few of them touched his muscles and were fascinated by how strong they were.

Some people who have seen the video on TikTok said the man's child would never be bullied in the school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Evelynchambela said:

"The little girl has a crush on big man."

@HeatWave commented:

"Your kid always wins "my dad can beat your dad" conversations."

@ratilweLebo said:

your son will never be bullied."

@Sipho commented:

"I have judged you brother before - but the love and attention you gave those kids hase humbled me."

@KamogeloC said:

"And ur son is like "ahh guys really m used to them."

@Zwotea24 commented:

"I respect you for this. You are so kind man. Spread love."

@user2575026784581 said:

"Bro I love it you is a role model to the kids."

Man makes his daughter's hair

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a man braided his daughter's hair in a viral video.

In the video posted on TikTok, the man was seen carefully making the hair with love and patience.

Other parents who saw the man praised him for being a good father.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng