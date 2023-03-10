Ghanaian actress and social media personality Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong also known as Moesha Boduong posted a birthday video on her social media

She captioned her video with a message to thank God for being kind to her and expressed appreciation to her fans for their support

Netizens reacted to the video and sent their well-wishing messages to the actress

Ghanaian actress and media personality Moesha Boduong posted a beautiful video on social media to celebrate her birthday.

She has turned 33 and is very excited about her growth and the blessings she has received throughout her life.

Ghanaian actress Moesha Boduong celebrates her birthday with a video and message of gratitude Photo source: @moeshaboduong @nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

The actress dedicated her birthday celebration to God and her fans. She was grateful to God for granting her another year of good health.

Moesha Boduong wrote:

Happy Birthday to the sexiest woman of God in the world and may the good Lord continue to use me mightily. Thank you God soo much .And to my all my friends this video is selling my brand as a sultry s3xy woman and kindly use this video to wish me happy birthday.

Watch Moesha Boduong's birthday video below:

Netizens reacted to Moesha Boduong's birthday message

the_bryte_guy commented:

Happy birthday short legs, we party tonight!

…happy birthday Mo!❤️ More blessings!…

94eaststudios commented:

Happy Birthday from your fans in America

niinoinarh commented:

Happy Birthday Nyame nipa Moesha. Stay blessed and continue to be you. ❤️

macmens1 commented:

Happy birthday the one and only Jesus girl friend ❤️

frankbawa5

Looking so freaking and awesome in and out priceless

iamderealsk commented:

iamderealsk you not the one that repented? Wonders!!!

Source: YEN.com.gh