Who is Moesha Boduong? All you need to know about the Ghanaian TV presenter

Moesha Boduong is a top entertainer in Ghana's television and film industries. She has accomplished a lot in her career as a performer, gaining followers from all around the country. However, she recently made headlines when rumours circulated that she had undergone plastic surgery.

If you like Ghanaian movies, you've probably heard of Moesha Boduong. The lovely beauty has appeared in several well-known films and television shows. In addition, her TV presenter and model job further boost her fame.

Moesha Boduong profile summary

Full name Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong Nickname Moesha Boduong Gender Female Date of birth 10 March 1990 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Greater Accra Region of Ghana Current residence Accra, Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in kilograms 73 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Tina Boduong Father Retired Major Boduong Siblings Four School Nyhiaeso International School and Martyrs of Uganda Basic School University University of Ghana, Legon Profession Actress, influencer Instagram @moeshaboduong

1. She is a renowned celebrity

Who is Moesha Boduong? She is a Ghanaian model, actress, and TV personality. In 2017, Moesha hosted the Nigerian television show Hood Paramount. However, in her nation, the diva rose to prominence thanks to her social media presence, where she received a lot of attention for her voluptuous shape.

2. She was born in March 1990

How old is Moesha Boduong? The star is 32 years old in 2022, and her zodiac sign is Pisces. She was born in the Greater Accra region of Ghana, on 10 March 1990, to Retired Major Boduong and the late Tina Boduong. Maurecia was 12 years old when her mother died, and she grew up with four siblings (three from a stepmother).

3. She hails from the Upper West Region of Ghana

What is Moesha Boduong's tribe? The star comes from the Sisaala Tribe located in the Upper West region of North Ghana near Tumu. According to 101 Last tribes, the Sissala are an agriculturalist, amicable, and culturally inclined Gur-speaking ethnic group that is a subgroup of the broader Gurune/Grunshi ethnic group.

4. Moesha has a diploma in Arts

The actress attended Nyhiaeso International School and Martyrs of Uganda Basic School in Kumasi for her primary schooling. She subsequently went to Accra Girls Senior High School, finishing her secondary education. Moesha then went on to study theatre, music, and dance at the University of Ghana, Legon.

5. She has appeared in many films

The actress has appeared in various films throughout her career. According to IMDb, the star has six credits as an actress. Moesha Boduong's movies include:

Away Bus as Anita – 2019

as Anita – 2019 Akwaaba – 2019

– 2019 Apples & Bananas – 2018

– 2018 The Hero: Service to Humanity as Miss Dwomoh – 2017

as Miss Dwomoh – 2017 Grey Dawn as Betty – 2015

as Betty – 2015 A Sting in a Tale as Waitress – 2009

6. She is a controversial figure

Moesha is well known for giving a contentious interview to CNN reporter Christiane Amanpour about s*x, love, and gender. According to Circumspecte, Maurecia stated in the interview that Ghanaian women rely on males as their primary source of income because the economy is challenging.

7. She deleted all her posts from her Instagram

If you are looking for Moesha Boduong's pictures, you'll be disappointed knowing she deleted them from her Instagram account. So why did Moesha Boduong delete her Instagram posts? According to My Joy Online, the celebrity did it to protect her mental well-being. Furthermore, it isn't the first time for the socialite to delete her Instagram posts. Moesha deleted her posts in 2021 following a breakdown.

8. She admitted to undergoing plastic surgery

Did Moesha Boduong undergo surgery? According to Pulse, the Ghanaian entertainer admits to having plastic surgery. Moesha Boduong's surgery included a Brazillian B*tt Lift (BBL), in which fat is sucked from other body parts and deposited on the b*ttocks.

As a result of her procedure, a clip named Moesha Boduong before surgery surfaced online. The clip shows the diva celebrating her birthday with friends and gives a glimpse of how the diva looked before the plastic surgery.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Moesha Boduong? She is a renowned actor and TV personality from Ghana. Why is Moesha Boduong famous? First, she is popular for her acting and curvy body. Also, her controversies, like admitting to having done plastic surgery, have propelled her fame further. What is the real name of Moesha Boduong? Her full name is Maurecia Babiinoti Boduong. What is Moesha Boduong's tribe? The star comes from the Sisaala tribe located in the Western Part of North Ghana. How old is Moesha Boduong? She is 32 years old in 2022, having been born on 10 March 1990. Is Moesha Boduong Ghanaian? Yes, the actress is a Ghanaian through birth.

Moesha Boduong has wowed many with her daring and carefree personality. The actress does not mince words and says things like she sees them. The celebrity has maintained a local and global following over the years. Her real name is Maurecia Babiinoti.

