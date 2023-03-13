Ernest Ofori Osei, son of Ghanaian media and business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has displayed fancy whips in their opulent home

One of the several images showed him sitting behind the automobile wheel before he moved the whip in a short video

Online users, especially young women, gushed about him in the comments section of his Instagram post

Ernest Ofori Osei, son of Ghanaian media and business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has shown off a luxury G Wagon in a fancy house with deluxe vehicles.

He shared four visuals in which he posed for the camera in various positions. He uploaded the first image on his Instagram page while positioned behind the opulent vehicle.

Another shot showed Ofori Osei inside the automobile, sitting behind the wheels before he briefly moved the whip.

Despite's son Ernest Ofori Osei flaunts luxury car. Photo credit: ofori_osei.

Source: Instagram

Ernest Ofori Osei's wardrobe choices

He was photographed next to another luxury whip while wearing all-black clothing. Without adding a commentary, the young man presented the pictures and video.

The young man's Instagram followers and fans responded to the images that display his opulent lifestyle.

See the visuals below:

How netizens reacted to Ernest Ofori Osei's visuals

Check out some comments from social media users below.

Ashaiman_messi posted:

Greatness ❤️.

Ama Lee commented:

Aww, my crush. Love you. Nice photos, dear.

AmaDoe posted:

Favovorite. Love this.

Despite's handsome Son flaunts dad's luxury car

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ernest Ofori Osei showed off his fathers' luxurious vintage car in Instagram photos.

The scion of Although shared previously unseen photos on Saturday, February 5, while wearing a designer top over strip denim and contemporary boots.

When he posed in front of the car, he wore a trendy ring and gold chains to complete his appearance.

How Despite's 1st son reacted to his humility

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Kennedy Osei, son of business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite, reacted to his father's humble attitude during prayers with East Legon Executive Fitness Club members.

According to him, the prayers were said before his father feted his newly acquired Bugatti Chiron Super Sport whip, reported to be worth three million dollars.

In a video on Kennedy's Instagram account, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite displays commendable humility on his knees during the prayer session at a gathering with his peers.

Source: YEN.com.gh