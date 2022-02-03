Business and media magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, turned 60 years old on Wednesday, February 2

The Ghanaian millionaire organised an opulent dinner party in Accra to climax his birthday

Despite's sons were spotted either displaying their dance moves or posing with him at the event

Ghanaian millionaire and business magnate, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has climaxed his 60th birthday with an exclusive and extravagant dinner party in Accra.

On Wednesday, February 2, 2022, he commemorated the milestone with a line of activities that included visiting his hometown, Wiamoase, in the Ashanti Region, where he made donations to honour his big day.

Earlier in the day, the CEO and founder of Despite Group arrived at the Kotoka International Airport in an expensive vintage car before jetting off with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to the Ashanti Region.

Arriving at Wiamoase

At Wiamoase, Dr Osei Kwame Despite gifted his two younger sisters, Maame B and Sister Mary, five-bedroom houses and subsequently donated GHc100,000 to the community.

Apart from the amount, the CEO and founder of Despite Group also presented items, including television sets, standing fans, clothes, bags of rice, cooking oil, burners, blenders, among others.

Returning to Accra

Dr Osei Kwame Despite later arrived in Accra on Wednesday to climax his momentous day with the opulent party, with family, friends, business associates in attendance.

Prominent personalities in politics, business, media, and movie sector, including Kennedy Agyapong, Ibrahim Mahama, Nana Kwame Bediako, Michael Blackson, Nana Aba Anamoah Yvonne Nelson, Majid Michel, Salma Mumin, Darlyn Bill, Efya, Hajia 4 Real, among others graced the occasion with their presence.

During the lavish dinner party, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted with two of his handsome sons, as they posed for a photo. One of his sons was captured showing off his expensive iPhone.

Elsewhere at the opulent occasion, Despite's first son Kennedy Osei was spotted displaying his dance moves during a live band performance.

Watch the videos below:

