A son of Dr Osei Kwame Despite has released rare photos showing his fathers' luxurious vintage car

Ernest Ofori Osei uploaded three photos posing in front of the antique vehicle as he flexed his fashion sense

Many social media users have been wowed by both his fashion credentials and the luxurious whip

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ernest Ofori Osei, one of business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite's sons, has shown off his fathers' luxurious vintage car in Instagram photos.

On Saturday, February 5, the scion of Despite released never-before-seen snaps donning a designer shirt over strip jeans and modern footwear. He also sported a fashion ring and gold chains to complement his looks as he posed in front of the vehicle.

The young man, who rarely makes public appearances, shared three photos flexing his confidence in all the snaps.

Despite's Handsome Son Ernest Osei Shows Off Dad's Luxury Vintage Car in Rare Photos; Many React. Photo credit: @ofori_osei

Source: Instagram

In the photos on his Instagram account, Ernest Ofori posed in front of the vintage vehicle.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The rich kid from one of Ghana's most respected and affluent families released the photos before his father's public display of his newly acquired Bugatti Chiron Super Sport whip on Sunday, February 6.

Dr Osei Kwame Despite bought the deluxe car reported to be worth over three million dollars as a birthday gift to himself. The CEO of Despite Group clocked 60 years on February 2.

Sweet social media reactions

Ofori's rare images have gained reactions on social media, including his young brother Saahene Osei, who commented with an emoji with the inscription ''top''.

Anglaboy commented:

''I know say it took you like four months just to select this picture and post. Lol .''

Ofori_osei replied:

''@anglaboy_ hmmm big problem.''

Stephanieosei said:

''Flooooood my camera roll now.''

Kweku_make_it added:

''Lituation something.''

How Despite's 1st Son Reacted to His Humility

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Kennedy Osei, son of business magnate Dr Osei Kwame Despite, has reacted to his father's humble attitude during prayers with members of the East Legon Executive Fitness Club.

According to him, the prayers were said before his father feted his newly acquired Bugatti Chiron Super Sport whip, reported to be worth three million dollars.

In a video on Kennedy's Instagram account, chanced on by YEN.com.gh, Dr Osei Kwame Despite displays commendable humility on his knees during the prayer session at a gathering with his peers.

Handsome Sons of Osei Kwame Despite Show Off at His Lavish 60th Birthday Party

Meanwhile, Dr Osei Kwame Despite climaxed his 60th birthday with an exclusive and extravagant dinner party in Accra.

During the lavish dinner party, Dr Osei Kwame Despite was spotted with two of his handsome sons, as they posed for a photo. One of his sons was captured showing off his expensive iPhone.

Elsewhere at the opulent occasion, Despite's first son Kennedy Osei was spotted displaying his dance moves during a live band performance.

Source: YEN.com.gh