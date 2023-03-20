Bright Awitor has wowed Ghanaians following the striking resemblance he shares with the late Ghana Black Stars player Christian Atsu

In an interview, Christian Atsu says he wanted to meet the late Newcastle player and is hurt that he did not get the chance to do so

Social media users who watched the video have encouraged him to keep on working hard to achieve his dreams

A young Ghanaian boy has grabbed headlines as a result of his striking resemblance with the late Newcastle winger Christian Atsu.

Bright Awitor, a young footballer currently playing for Cedar Stars Academy, in an interview with Kofi TV on YouTube, opened up on how he idolized Christian Atsu to the extent that he modelled his playing style after him.

Bright Awitor speaks on how he idolized the late Christian Atsuvand hopes to be like him Photo credit: Kofi TV/YouTube

“People always ask me whether I am related to Atsu. Since my childhood people have been calling me Atsu, even at home they call me Atsu, my teammates also call me Atsu”.

Bright who plays as a winger said he was hoping to meet Christian Atsu one day and is pained about his passing.

He has sent his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family in their time of grief.

Coach of Cedar Stars, Sven Pierre Rodriguez, was also full of praise for Bright Awitor, describing him as an exciting player and a good goalscorer.

“We have 26 players here but there are seven players who I know can go to Europe and make it there and Bright is one of them”

Ghanaians also react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video were stunned by Bright's similarities with the late Christian Atsu. Many expressed hope that the young lad will have a significant breakthrough in his playing career.

GYE NYAME MEDIA:

He might be the hidden reincarnated Atsu. Truly he's come out after the death of the maestro, Atsu. Rest on Atsu. Almost cried when he was telling his story.God will make a way one day

Rebecca Djan:

Eeeiiii, God is so wonderful. Bright looks so much like Atsu, amazing resemblance. May the Lord protect him, bless him with long life, good health and prosper him in life

K Dollars Tv:

Ghana must not over look this upcoming guy’s talent. GFA must try to rich this guy’s parents and help him

