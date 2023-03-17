The beautiful wife of the late Black Stars player has arrived in Ghana for his funeral ceremony on March 17, 2023

Marie-Claire Rupio and her adorable kids looked elegant in simple black outfits as they paid their last respect to the lovely husband and caring father

Ghanaian dignitaries, celebrities and sports personalities have been spotted at the funeral happening at the forecourt of the State House

The beautiful family of the late Black Stars player has arrived in Ghana for his final funeral rites today, March 17, 2023.

Famed author of 'Stop Bullying Me' and wife of the late Christian Atsu looked stunning in a lace top and thigh-high black African print ensemble as she reads her emotional tribute at the forecourt of the state house in Accra, Ghana.

Marie-Claire Rupio looked classy in her colourful fringe hairstyle as she completed her look with black and grey strappy sandals.

The handsome sons of the late professional footballer wore black tee shirts paired with shorthand black sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on the trending video;

@myhighestlyf

the middle one looks exactly like him.

@hiljoy1

May God comfort you all, especially the wife and children. May Atsu rest in perfect peace

@richnizzles

Ghana should keep an eye on Atsu's first son Joshua. When he's 16, he should represent national u17 team

@independent_essy

Poor kids. They don't understand what's going on . God please protect and guide them

@west.life18

Awn the kidsMay God grant you with strength,great health and long life to continue with what daddy couldn’t completeGhana love you ❤️

@baffour.k

Rest well Atsu rest in the bosom of the Almighty God

Claire Rupio: Christian Atsu's Wife's Emotional Tribute To Her Husband Warms The Hearts Of Ghanaians

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about the ex-Blackstars and Haytayspor winger's wife, who wrote a moving obituary for her husband after the earthquake.

Claire claimed she is still in shock and cannot fill the void left by Christian Atsu's passing.

In her lengthy eulogy, Claire stated that she would always miss her husband, who had left her and taken a piece of her with him.

Source: YEN.com.gh